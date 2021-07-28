Adam Forshaw salutes special moment after Leeds United return at Guiseley with heart-melting post

Forshaw has not featured for Leeds in a competitive first-team game since the Championship clash of September 2019 in which the midfielder picked up a hip injury that eventually needed surgery.

The 29-year-old then completed his first competitive minutes for nearly 18 months when stepping out for United's under-23s back in April, after which Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Forshaw had picked up a muscular injury.

But Forshaw has been back in pre-season training this summer and came off the bench for the final half hour of United's first pre-season friendly in Tuesday evening's clash at Guiseley.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BACK IN BUSINESS: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw arrives for Tuesday evening's pre-season friendly at Nethermoor. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The contest presented the first of four friendies in the space of five days and Leeds sent out what was effectively their under-23s side as 23s boss Mark Jackson took charge.

Bielsa was also present at Nethermoor and made his way to the away dugout to cheers from United's fans who were greeted by a friendly wave.

But the biggest cheer of the night belonged to Forshaw who entered the pitch to a rousing reception and best of all was able to cherish the moment with his son looking on.

Forshaw took to his Instagram page after the contest to post a selection of photographs including the midfielder embracing his son at the full-time whistle of a 3-2 victory.

Forshaw said: "My son won’t remember watching me before my two years of hell!

"So for him to be there tonight is a special special moment for me and my family.

"Happy to get a run out."

Leeds are back in action on Wednesday evening with their second friendly of the summer at Blackburn Rovers.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.