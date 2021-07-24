Forshaw has not featured for Leeds since the 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic in the Championship clash of September 2019 in which the midfielder picked up a hip injury that eventually needed surgery.

The 29-year-old then completed his first competitive minutes for nearly 18 months when stepping out for United's under-23s back in April, after which Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Forshaw had picked up a muscular injury.

But Forshaw is pictured twice in a training gallery released by Leeds on Saturday ahead of United's pre-season friendlies.

PICTURED IN TRAINING: Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images.

The Whites will take in their first friendly on Tuesday evening away at non-league neighbours Guiseley.

The full gallery can be viewed on Leeds United s website HERE

