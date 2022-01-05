The 30-year-old endured a torrid two years plagued by injury but has finally found light at the end of the Thorp Arch treatment room tunnel.

Forshaw has taken like a man possessed back to first team football in LS11, charging around the pitch in a Whites kit as if every minute could be his last.

A complex hip problem picked up in 2019 saw him undergo a number of surgeries and caused countless visits to specialists.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw in action against Burnley. Pic: Getty

He missed the majority of the Whites Championship promotion-winning campaign and the entirety of the club’s first Premier League season back battling for fitness, picking up expected muscle injuries as his body adjusted to the rigours of on-pitch action once more.

Forshaw’s re-emergence has been nothing short of remarkable, catapulting himself from Elland Road’s forgotten man to key midfielder in the space of 11 league appearances.

Marcelo Bielsa slowly reintroduced him into his line-up at the beginning of the campaign - handing a first start to Forshaw in nearly 24 months against Crewe in the League Cup.

He has, though, had to be more reliant on the central midfielder recently amid injuries in his squad and even more so after Kalvin Phillips was ruled out until March.

Head of Medicine and Performance Rob Price on the Leeds United bench. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

It is only natural that there were dark days among the rehab slog but the rewards have been more than worth the grind - both for Leeds and Forshaw himself.

“People probably see it a lot worse than me because I’ve just seen it as time to heal,” Forshaw told the Burnley programme. “Don’t get me wrong, I had a couple of wobbles during that time but all I knew was to keep trying, to keep coming in and getting rehab.

“I was desperate to play but I knew just to take every day as the next day, the next step. There was the odd time, especially when we had the promotion party, when it was a little bit tough.

“But I had to put it to one side and use it as fuel for myself to try and get back with the team as soon as possible.”

Forshaw says setting small targets on a weekly basis were what pulled him through, alongside Rob Price - a key figure in his return.

“I had to lean on him - I had a couple of wobbles,” the midfielder said of the club’s Head of Medicine and Performance. “I was worried at times, but he’s been unbelievable for me, as has everyone around him - the support staff, physios, strength and conditioning coaches - they’ve always been there for me.

“I felt like I wanted a good understanding of the whole injury, so they would explain things to me and at the drop of a hat if we were scratching our heads, he would send me to London or Dublin to see a specialist.

“Him and the club, the way they’ve supported me, it has been unbelievable.”

Five years after his first crack at the top flight with Middlesbrough, Forshaw is proving himself among the elite again. There has been, he says, no surprise about his ability to reach the level he once was, even in the aftermath of a huge injury.

“I know how hard I’d worked to get to this point,” he added.

“I knew I’d get back to this level and I knew I had to perform when I got there. It’s nice that the fans are happy to see me back.