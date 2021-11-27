Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Pic: Getty

The Whites played out a 0-0 draw with the Seagulls in Premier League action on the south coast and earned a point despite failing to muster much of a threat.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were lucky to head into the half-time interval level as the visiting head coach made three changes from defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Raphinha, Rodrigo and Junior Firpo all started at the Amex stadium while Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt dropped out of the line-up.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier impressively tipped a Leandro Trossard effort onto the upright as Tariq Lamptey put in a stellar first half showing.

Jakub Moder also struck the woodwork as Neal Maupay wasted a golden chance to open the scoring for Graham Potter's outfit.

Leeds grew into the game in the second period though were still well off the pace as substitute Tyler Roberts twice worked Robert Sanchez into saves in the final 10 minutes, leaving both sides to settle for a point each.

"It wasn't our best game but if you break it down it is a clean sheet away from home and another point on the board going into Tuesday (v Crystal Palace), so there are positives," Forshaw said post-match.

"Second half, we went long a bit more than we do as a team, maybe just wanting to get a result so we were a little bit safe at times. It's a point on the board. You are not going to play well every week, we played well against Tottenham and didn't get anything so we will take it.

"When you're in the game it's hard to analyse. Teams will obviously try to work out how to play against us so you're going to come up against some difficult situations and formations.

"Like I said, we stayed in the game and you're not always going to play well."