Marcelo Bielsa's Whites soared to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last season but Saturday evening's goalless draw at Brighton kept Leeds fourth-bottom after 13 games of the current campaign.

Brighton created a host of chances but had to settle for a point, Leeds saved by the post three times and creating very few opportunities themselves until substitute Tyler Roberts began to threaten in the closing stages.

The Whites are just three points clear of the drop zone ahead of Tuesday night's hosting of Crystal Palace but Forshaw says his side remain full of belief, particularly as the club's injury woes begin to ease.

CONFIDENCE: Outlined by Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, left, pictured looking to hold off Jakub Moder in Saturday's goalless draw at Brighton. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Raphinha, Rodrigo and second-half substitute Jamie Shackleton all returned after recent setbacks at Brighton whilst Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch are all completing the final stages of their recoveries after longer term setbacks.

"We have had long-term injuries so they are not going to come in and just be firing on all cylinders," said Forshaw, asked on Sky Sports if it would take time for Leeds to return to the side that the Premier League has become to know.

"But lads are close now to being back fit, the likes of Pat, Kochy and Luke Ayling.

"We're not far away and we know we have got the quality in the team to put a run of games together.

"We train really hard as everyone knows and we believe in what we do and our ethos and will keep going."

