Adam Forshaw admits injury frustration as Leeds United midfielder eyes Millwall return

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has admitted his frustration over a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since early February.

The 27-year-old has missed the Whites last eight fixtures following the 3-1 home defeat to Norwich City at Elland Road last month.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw in action against Stoke City.

Forshaw, who has made 23 Championship appearances this season, has now revealed he is aiming to make his return against Millwall following the international break.

"It's improving," he told LUTV over his knee issue.

"It's been frustrating I'm not going to lie. It's probably gone on slightly longer than what I would've hoped. I'm improving and hopefully I can be ready for the next game.

"I've been working really close with Ruben and the strength and conditioning coaches, the physios and just listening to them. They're the experts.

"At times I've come in and it has been painful so we've hand to step back a little bit to go again. Try different gym exercises, certain straight line running. It's been frustrating but it is part and parcel unfortunately.

"I can push on this week and join in with the team, get some really good training minutes in me and be ready."

Asked about his campaign under Marcelo Bielsa so far, he said: "I've had quite a frustrating season.

"An injury at the start then I had a decent run in the team and then this has come again at a bad time. It's crunch time in the season and I want to make sure I'm 100% right before I come back in.

"Hopefully I can play a part in the last eight games.

United fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield United in the Championship to hand Chris Wilder's men a slender advantage in the race for automatic promotion.

Forshaw, though, believes that he and his team-mates cannot focus on the Yorkshire derby result in LS11 believing nothing has been decided yet.

"There's loads of football to be played still," he continued.

"There is a lot left to play for and I think there will be many twists and turns.

"You can't really over-analyse or evaluate that last game because I think we were the better side. Maybe they had the lion's share of possession in the home game and we went and won the game 1-0.

"We created chances, we were good again and we're only a point behind them so there is a lot to play for."