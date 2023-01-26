Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United: Jesse Marsch welcomes new face and injury update in press conference
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch faces the media this afternoon as he prepares to take his side to League One Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round
Leeds negotiated their way past Championship outfit Cardiff City at the second time of asking in the previous round, while Accrington required extra-time to defeat non-league Boreham Wood. The League One club are in the midst of a relegation battle, hoping to remain in the third tier but recognise progression in English football’s oldest club competition is also a vital money-spinner.
Saturday lunchtime’s game will be broadcast live to the nation on BBC One at 12:30pm from the Wham Stadium in Lancashire. Jesse Marsch is understood to be pleased about the quality of the pitch at Accrington, and hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon from 1:30pm.
Live updates from the Whites’ head coach here.
Georginio Rutter could make his hotly-anticipated Leeds United debut in less than 48 hours against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The Frenchman is still getting up to full fitness having missed friendly action for previous club Hoffenheim whilst his record Leeds transfer was completed.
The 20-year-old was named on the bench against Brentford last weekend, but did not make it onto the pitch.
Jesse Marsch reunites with former Chicago Fire teammate and New York Red Bulls assistant Chris Armas who joins the club in place of Mark Jackson. The American arrives at Elland Road alongside Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack, Pierre Barrieu and Ewan Sharp as part of the first-team backroom staff.