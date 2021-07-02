Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas with sporting director Victor Orta. Pic: LUFC

@TSSLUFC 6 seasons at the club, well over 200 appearances. Played every Premier League game last season, scoring 8 goals. Gone from strength to strength under Bielsa and fully deserves a new contract. Delighted we'll be getting 3 more years of the Cookstown Cafu.

@Econicity Seeing how much he has developed under Bielsa, this man is going to keep progressing as an absolute machine in the upcoming years. Love to see it.

@matteohib94 If there’s one man who deserves it. It’s Stuey Dallas. Brought in under tough circumstances with ownership. But the transformation from wide man to full back/ centre midfield has been unreal. Another player completely transformed from bielsa’s wisdom and has thrived in it #lufc

@garetheverson Embodies what it is to be a Bielsista. Congrats @dallas_stuart.

@MultiJono88 Buzzing for you @dallas_stuart! Such an important player for us so this is well deserved #lufc

@ShaunCronin7 What a man! #lufc

@Segundo_VoIante So chuffed with that. Another one I think most would've been fine to see go before Bielsa came in. Is now a top level player we're lucky to have. #lufc

@JoeB35908915 Stuart Dallas will become a Leeds Legend in my eyes. The past 2 seasons he’s been absolutely brilliant. #LUFC #MOT