'Absolute machine' - Leeds United fans praise Stuart Dallas news as utility man pens deal
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Elland Road until 2024 - but what have fans said about the news? Let's take a look.
@TSSLUFC 6 seasons at the club, well over 200 appearances. Played every Premier League game last season, scoring 8 goals. Gone from strength to strength under Bielsa and fully deserves a new contract. Delighted we'll be getting 3 more years of the Cookstown Cafu.
@Econicity Seeing how much he has developed under Bielsa, this man is going to keep progressing as an absolute machine in the upcoming years. Love to see it.
@matteohib94 If there’s one man who deserves it. It’s Stuey Dallas. Brought in under tough circumstances with ownership. But the transformation from wide man to full back/ centre midfield has been unreal. Another player completely transformed from bielsa’s wisdom and has thrived in it #lufc
@garetheverson Embodies what it is to be a Bielsista. Congrats @dallas_stuart.
@MultiJono88 Buzzing for you @dallas_stuart! Such an important player for us so this is well deserved #lufc
@ShaunCronin7 What a man! #lufc
@Segundo_VoIante So chuffed with that. Another one I think most would've been fine to see go before Bielsa came in. Is now a top level player we're lucky to have. #lufc
@JoeB35908915 Stuart Dallas will become a Leeds Legend in my eyes. The past 2 seasons he’s been absolutely brilliant. #LUFC #MOT
@FootyAnalyKris Excellent news, thoroughly deserved. Gone from an average championship winger to a top Premier League centre mid/wing back. Of course a lot of credit goes to Bielsa but the main reason is Stu's attitude, commitment and work rate #lufc