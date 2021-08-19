Everton's actions over the opening weekend of the new Premier League season led to new boss Rafa Benitez savouring victory in his first competitive match in charge.

Goals from Richarlison, Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Merseysiders a 3-1 victory at home to Southampton - and Saturday's trip to Leeds is next.

Under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, Everton finished tenth in last season's Premier League table with a haul of 59 points - the same as Leeds who edged out the Toffees for ninth on goal difference.

CONFIDENCE: From Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure, above, pictured after celebrating his strike in last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Southampton. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

Thirty seven of Everton's points were amassed away from Goodison Park - the fourth best away record in the division - but only 22 points were collected at home.

Only five clubs fared worse on their own turf.

But the Toffees already have three points at Goodison under their belt this term and French midfielder Doucoure says Everton are heading for Yorkshire as a different proposition to last term.

"This season, we have to compete in each game,” Doucoure told evertontv.

“Even if we are losing, we have to work hard.

“This season, we will have this mentality.

"We know what was missing last season – this season we know we have more leaders in the team and more experience and I think it is going to be great for us.

“(Away from home), we need to have the same form as last year.

“If we do that and change our home form, we will finish high in the table.

“Now it is a matter of doing it, not saying it.

“Actions speak more than words, I think.”

