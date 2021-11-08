"A player who sets Elland Road alight" - Leeds United star named in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on November 07, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Raphinha opened the scoring for Leeds United as they hosted Leicester City and once again shone for the Whites throughout, despite the Foxes’ equaliser two minutes later.

Garth Crooks was quick to praise the Brazilian, who has been Leeds United’s stand-out performer during a tricky start to the Premier League campaign.

In his weekly BBC piece, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward wrote: “This player was desperately unlucky not to get into my team last week after a blistering performance at Norwich. However that's the way it goes in football sometimes.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leeds United at Carrow Road on October 31, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Against Leicester it was impossible to ignore the Brazilian again. It's painfully obvious to me that here is a player who sets Elland Road alight, but the question is for how long.

“Raphinha is a top-class player and most of them play in the Champions League. It's only a matter of time.”

The 24-year-old is currently the Whites’ top scorer in all competitions – scoring five goals in 10 appearances.

Raphinha’s impressive goal tally means that he has now scored 45 per cent of Leeds’ goals in the league this season – the highest percentage for a player whose team have scored 10 or more times in the competition so far.

Raphinha joined the Yorkshire club last year for a reported fee of £17 million and has been brilliant for the side eversince.

Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to keep hold of his prized possession come the transfer window amid rumours of interest elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Whites have a tough run of fixtures and will certainly need the winger at his best as they face the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds in the run-up to the new year.