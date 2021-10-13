Klich, who was replaced at the break in Saturday's 5-0 rout of San Marino, came off the bench at the interval on Tuesday night in Tirana, replacing Brighton's Jakub Moder.

It was the Whites man who curled in a dangerous ball to the back post for PAOK's Karol Swiderski to score the winner in the 77th minute. It was Klich's first assist for the national team since the October 2020 win over Bosnia, when he sent a similar cross in for dangerman Robert Lewandowski's second goal.

Tuesday night's Swiderskigoal was followed by a brief suspension of the game as missiles rained down from the stands at the visiting Polish players, before a resumption that allowed Sousa's men to see it out and reclaim second spot in Group I.

With two games remaining in the group stage they sit three points behind leaders England and two ahead of Albania.

Afterwards Sousa picked out Klich as one of those who impressed, along with Napoli's Piotr Zieliński.

"Zieliński gives us quality when building an action, he gives us something extra," said Sousa.

"The system that we have built in our representation is also made for it. We want him to manage our game.

BIG IMPACT - Leeds United's Mateusz Klich created the winner for Poland in their game against Albania in Group I of World Cup Qualifying. Pic: Getty

"When Mateusz Klich entered, he gave us a lot of mobility and quality. We had three players in the middle and the team was playing better and better every minute."

Klich won his 36th cap in the encounter and his 26th since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Leeds to transform the midfielder's Elland Road career.