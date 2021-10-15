The Whites have had legends come and go through Elland Road' s doors - while others have left with little fuss in West Yorkshire after failing to make a huge impact.

A cult hero lies somewhere between the two, not quite a fully-fledged legend but someone who gave their all for the shirt and could relate to supporters in a way that maybe others struggled to do so.

Some entrenched themselves into United folklore with their on-pitch (or off pitch) actions while others are remembered for a particular standout moment.

Leeds have had plenty of characters represent the white shirt over the years and each person is forever part of the LS11 family - but few made inroads quite like those with 'cult hero' status.

1. Casper Ankergren 141 appearances for Leeds between 07-10. Wasn't the best at corners, but was always met by "Denmark's number one" chants. Crucially, was in goal for THAT win over Man U.

2. Gaetano Berardi Admitted himself that Leeds needed better players than him. His no-nonsense style earned a place in the hearts of supporters. A true player for the motto: Side before self, every time.

3. Patrick Kisnorbo "You'll never beat Kisnorbo..." - a player who gave everything. His bandage was a famous part of his folklore.

4. Dom Matteo Once scored a really good goal in the San Siro. Fondly remembered for that, and giving everything he had. Part of a brilliant team under O'Leary and those who followed.