Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson in action for Norway against England in a youth match. Pic: Getty

As reported by the YEP last week, the Whites named the 20-year-old on a three-man shortlist before stepping up their interest in a player they have long admired.

United are in the market for a backup goalkeeper to number one Illan Meslier following the departure of Kiko Casilla on loan to La Liga outfit Elche.

Leeds first made enquiries for Klaesson two years ago but are keen on landing his signature this summer.

Despite his young age, the Norwegian shot stopper has made 55 top-flight appearances for Valerenga as first choice.

The Eliteserien club's sporting director, Jørgen Ingebrigtsen, has now given an update on his team's ongoing transfer business both in and out.

“There is nothing more to say than that in addition to [Aron] Dønnum and Klaesson, there is interest in many of our players. The activity has picked up a lot lately,” he told Dagsavisen, as translated by Sport Witness.

Whites sporting director Victor Orta flew to Norway last week to discuss a potential transfer to Elland Road this summer for Klaesson.

Asked about United's interest in the goalkeeper in particular, Ingebrigtsen said: “The best clubs, and the best environments, work long-term with player recruitment.

“There Victor [Orta] is one of the brightest in the subject. Leeds arrived on the field in the summer of 2019 and have been very good. We have had a good dialogue with them.

“They obviously saw something of Kristoffer early that they liked, and have been good at updating themselves on developments.”

Valerenga boss Dag-Eilev Fagermo - a well-known Leeds fan - said last week that if Klaesson was sold to Elland Road he would be left proud of his player.

“If he’s being sold to Leeds, then I’m going to be very proud of course," he told Eurosport.