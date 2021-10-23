It'll be the first meeting between Bielsa and Lage as Wolves go in search their fourth successive win against a Leeds team missing several key players.

As he prepared for the head-to-head, Lage told the media how impressed he was by the Argentine when they spoke earlier this year.

"I met him at the beginning of the season when we had the manager’s meeting, I spoke with him for five minutes,” Lage said.

“We spoke about my player at Benfica, Hélder Costa, and the way he talked about him seemed like he was a real gentleman.

“He’s a gentleman outside of football and he has a brilliant footballing mind.

“When you have the chance to analyse his team and the way he plays, you’re going to play against a strong opponent.”

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage. Pic: Michael Regan.

At his press conference on Friday afternoon, Lage revealed how he has analysed the Whites’ game ahead of Saturday’s clash.

"From my point of view, when I study the teams, first I want to see how they defend, and if they run or not,” he said. “When you look at Leeds, you can see they run, they press high.

“They don’t feel comfortable without the ball so they press high to get the ball as soon as possible.”

"And you have to look at how they attack. If they want to have the ball or they want to have just two or three touches. When you look for Leeds, you can see they do both things very well.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has earned the admiration of several Premier League managers. Pic: Stu Forster

"Tomorrow we are going to play against a strong team. It’s going to be a pleasure to play against Bielsa because when you watch the team, you can learn a lot of things. The way he moves, the way he wants his team to play.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us."