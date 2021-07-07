ONE-TWO - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Thomas Delaney will bring the fight to the England midfield tonight for Denmark at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Højbjerg and the Danes will take on the Three Lions at Wembley tonight for a place in the final of a major tournament.

The Spurs man and Borrusia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney are expected to line in central midfield for Denmark, against Phillips and his England partner Declan Rice.

Phillips and Rice have won plaudits from numerous internationals, past and present, for their role in helping England to reach the final four without conceding a single goal.

They combined to help shut down Germany for the vast majority of the last 16 game and were quietly effective again against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

It was only with the game won that Henderson came off the bench in the second half, to score the fourth goal in that resounding win over Ukraine.

Højbjerg says that is a mark of how good Gareth Southgate's midfield is at present.

"I think England's squad overall are fantastic, their midfield as well and the guys also not playing from the start," he said.

"When you're able to bring on a Jordan Henderson it's a big sign of quality."

Both Højbjerg and Delaney will attempt to disrupt England's passing game and supply their more creative players with possession with which to do damage at Wembley.

He's promised Phillips and Rice a fierce battle, if they get the nod from Southgate once again.

"We, Denmark, will try our best to do what it takes to bring the victory on our side but we also know the strengths and forces of England," he said.