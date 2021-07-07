'A big fight' - Spurs man Pierre-Emile Højbjerg on England midfield and what Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice can expect from Denmark
Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg says Jordan Henderson's Euro 2020 substitute status shows the quality of an England midfield containing Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.
Højbjerg and the Danes will take on the Three Lions at Wembley tonight for a place in the final of a major tournament.
The Spurs man and Borrusia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney are expected to line in central midfield for Denmark, against Phillips and his England partner Declan Rice.
Phillips and Rice have won plaudits from numerous internationals, past and present, for their role in helping England to reach the final four without conceding a single goal.
They combined to help shut down Germany for the vast majority of the last 16 game and were quietly effective again against Ukraine in the quarter-final.
It was only with the game won that Henderson came off the bench in the second half, to score the fourth goal in that resounding win over Ukraine.
Højbjerg says that is a mark of how good Gareth Southgate's midfield is at present.
"I think England's squad overall are fantastic, their midfield as well and the guys also not playing from the start," he said.
"When you're able to bring on a Jordan Henderson it's a big sign of quality."
Both Højbjerg and Delaney will attempt to disrupt England's passing game and supply their more creative players with possession with which to do damage at Wembley.
He's promised Phillips and Rice a fierce battle, if they get the nod from Southgate once again.
"We, Denmark, will try our best to do what it takes to bring the victory on our side but we also know the strengths and forces of England," he said.
"We have great respect for them and we're ready to give them a big, big fight."