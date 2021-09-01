8 Leeds United players who arrived at Elland Road in the summer transfer window

Following the success of last summer's arrivals - Raphinha, Meslier, Koch, Llorente, and Rodrigo have all settled into first team action - Leeds United looked again to strengthen their squad this summer with the chance to bring in some fresh faces.

There was space for a full-back after out-of-contract Gjanni Alioski departed for Saudi Arabia, and the Whites needed back-up in the middle of the park with Mateusz Klich single-handedly propping up central midfield.

In addition, Leeds continued their aggressive youth recruitment policy and picked up a few talented youngsters along the way.

As ever, some of the deals went right to the wire, with the Whites signing off five on deadline day itself.

Here's all the players Leeds United brought in this transfer window:

1. Dan James The left-winger arrived from Manchester United for £25m on a contract that runs until 2026. The 23-year-old has previously played for Swansea City, Hull City, and Shrewsbury and boasts speed, dribbling, and short passes among his key assets. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Jack Harrison The left-winger arrived from Manchester City for £11m on a contract which runs until 2024. The 24-year-old has previously played at NYC FC, Middlesborough, Manchester United, and boasts dribbling, speed, dead ball delivery among his key assets. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Junior Firpo The left-back arrived from Barcelona for £13m on a contract which runs until 2025. The 25-year-old has previously played for Real Betis and boasts short passes, through balls, and defending among his key assets. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Lewis Bate The midfielder arrived from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee on a contract which runs until 2024. The 18-year-old boasts passing and decision-making among his key assets. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales