60 key statistics from Leeds United's 2017/2018 season

Many Leeds United fans will have consigned the season which has just been to the dustbin.

After a promising start the club stagnated then dropped. They still finished as high as 13th despite a run from the end of December which bordered on relegation form.

Leeds United celebrate.

Thoughts will already be changing to the transfer window and to next season. Can Leeds finally exit the Championship through the promotion places and earn the Premier League lucre?

That can't be answered at this point but there can be a bout of reflection back to the season just and the statistics which shaped the campaign.

Team stats

Goals - 59

Headed goals - 14

From penalties - 1 (the least in the league)

From outside the box - 13

Expected goals - 58.91

Goals conceded - 64

From headers - 14

From penalties - 6 (Championship's second most)

From outside the box - 13

Expected goals conceded - 53.78

Shots - 511

On target % - 32.68

Headed attempts - 80

Against woodwork - 16 (third in the league)

From outside the box - 243

Crosses - 623 (only four teams have recorded fewer)

Crossing accuracy % - 28.73

Dribbles - 1252

Dribble success % - 67.17

Touches in the opposition box - 623

Offsides - 81

Defensive duels - 3179 (the second most in the Championship)

Defensive duels success % - 22.4

Interceptions - 2258

Aerial duels - 2525

Aerial duels success % - 41.35 (the worst in the league)

Shots blocked - 111

Fouls - 565

Yellow cards - 87

Red cards - 7 (the league's highest)

Possession % - 51.1

Passes - 16983

Success % - 78.05 (around the league average)

Long passes - 2458

Success % - 50.04

Passes to final third - 2682 (only Cardiff City made fewer)

Success % - 60.92

Average age - 26.1 (league average 26.7)

Substitutions - 134

Player stats

Goals - Kemar Roofe (11)

Shots - Ezgjan Alioski (86)

Headed shots - Pontus Jansson (16)

Against woodwork - Samuel Saiz and Pierre-Michel Lasogga (joint-top on 4)

Outside the box - Ezgjan Alioski (48)

Crosses - Ezgjan Alioski (104)

Dribbles - Samuel Saiz (255 - 10th in the league)

Offsides - Ezgjan Alioski (23)

Defensive duels - Kalvin Phillips (356 - 11th in the league)

Interceptions - Pontus Jansson (12)

Aerial duels - Pierre-Michel Lasogga (309)

Shots blocked - Pontus Jansson (27 - joint-second)

Fouls - Kalvin Phillips (75 - 6th in the league)

Yellow cards - Pontus Jansson and Kalvin Phillips (13 - joint-fourth)

Red cards - Gaetano Berardi (3)

Passes - Pablo Hernandez (1612)

Key passes (a pass which leads to a shot) - Pablo Hernandez (23 - fourth highest)

Through passes - Pablo Hernandez (105 - most in the league)

Conceded goals - Felix Wiedwald (33)

Shots faced - Felix Wiedwald (20)

Saves - Felix Wiedwald (79)

All stats via Wyscout.