Pontus Jansson's cameo appearance as a goalkeeper for Leeds United got us thinking - which other outfield players have appeared in goal for The Whites?

Here, we take a look at FIVE makeshift goalkeepers - including Pontus - to put on the goalie gloves for Leeds. Click and scroll through the pages - and let us know if you think we've missed anyone...

1. Pontus Jansson Having battled on with a knee injury, Jansson joined the attack before shortly going in net after Kiko Casilla was shown his marching orders for bringing down Billy Sharp. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Lucas Radebe Having filled in at Middlesbrough one month prior, Radebe was summoned again after Mark Beeney was sent off for handling outside the box. He was that good, even the Manchester United fans clapped him off the pitch. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Giuseppe Bellusci Bellusci's mistake in the last minute v Rotherham in April 2016 saw keeper Marco Silvestri give away a penalty and shown red. Bellusci stepped in but was unable to stop Greg Halford from giving the Millers victory. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Peter Lorimer Club legend Lorimer was forced into net for the final half an hour on the opening day of the 1972/73 season in a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea with Leeds down to 10 men. Getty Buy a Photo

