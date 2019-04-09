5 key takeaways from Leeds United's victory over Preston North End

Leeds United secured a 2-0 victory over Preston North End on Tuesday evening in the Championship - but what were some of the on-the-whistle talking points?

1 - Ben Pearson sees red (again)

Alex Neil can't know what to do with the midfielder.

That's fourteen yellows and three red cards for Pearson who incidentally saw an early bath for the second time in his career against the Whites on Tuesday evening.

His sending off just four minutes into the second half handed Leeds the impetus and United never looked back.

2 - Paddy answers his critics

Du... Du... Du... Patrick Bamford!

After two poor showings against Millwall and Birmingham the striker had become a point of frustration for the United faithful.

Criticism flowed after a number of missed chances but the 25-year-old answered those in some style at Deepdale.

The first an emphatic strike before a brilliantly placed header put the result beyond doubt.

3 - Bounce back ability

Leeds have fallen to back-to-back losses just once in the Championship this season with Hull City's victory at Elland Road in December followed by a humbling at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

A defeat to Preston would've spelled troubled for the promotion bid under Bielsa and United kept their record in tact at Deepdale.

After defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend Leeds returned to winning ways which has become the backbone of the campaign under the Argentine.

4 - Bielsa reaction

"I don’t want to say that we won the game because we played with one player more," said Bielsa.

“For a long time we’ve been playing well. Against Birmingham we went down in performance, especially the last 30 minutes, but the team tonight played like we’ve played all season.

“I’m proud of the performance because all of the players played at a high level.”

5 - Over to you, Blades...

The victory saw Leeds leapfrog back over Sheffield United into the automatic promotion spots.

Chris Wilder's side had the evening off to watch the Whites as they travel to Birmingham City on Wednesday evening with the pressure now on.

It's over the Blades to answer Bielsa's men as they sit two points behind their Yorkshire rivals as the promotion race took another turn in Lancashire.