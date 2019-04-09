5 key takeaways from Leeds United's Under-23s victory over Ipswich Town

Leeds United's Under-23s played out a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Monday evening in the Professional Development League - but what were some of the things you may have missed?

1 - Whites unbeaten run continues

Carlos Corberan's side wrapped up the PDL North title last time out at Colchester but there was no let up from his side against Ipswich at Elland Road.

That's 10 games unbeaten now for the Under-23s in all competitions since a mid-February defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

United swept aside PDL South champions Ipswich with ease and will now turn their attention to the final league game of the season at Crystal Palace ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.

Leeds also remain involved in the Premier League Cup, with a semi-final clash with Newcastle United awaiting on April 23 at Nethermoor Park.

2 - Bielsa allows strong selection

It came as a surprise but Marcelo Bielsa made a number of fringe first-team squad players available for the clash.

Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Izzy Brown all started the fixture while Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton were named on the bench.

The Argentine has often made use of Under-23s fixtures for senior players to pick up much-needed minutes but with a Championship trip to Preston looming tonight, it perhaps came as a shock to those in attendance.

Berardi and Forshaw both saw 35 minutes before being replaced as Shackleton came through 55 minutes. Clarke completed the second half unscathed.

Chelsea loanee Brown completed the full 90 minutes as he pushes for inclusion under Bielsa.

3 - Berra goes mental

Despite seeing a little over half-an-hour at left-back, Berardi managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

Fortunately no-one invaded the pitch but the defender did go full Berardi-like in celebration.

After he pounced to smash home a rebound from a Ryan Edmondson shot, he booted a loose ball behind the goal in anger with no fans in the south stand to pounce on.

Never change, Berra.

4 - Marcelo Bielsa in attendance

As has become the norm, there wasn't to be an evening off for United's head coach.

The 63-year-old attended the fixture alongside some of his coaching staff at Elland Road to cast an eye over his first-team players in action.

He will have been impressed by what he saw from the youngsters too after Jordan Stevens and Clarke Oduor linked up beautifully for the opener.

Ryan Edmondson also rounded off proceedings with a little help from Town goalkeeper Tom Egan as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners in front of the boss.

5 - Edmondson makes it 17 for the season

Edmondson continued his fine form in front of goal as he bagged his 17th strike of the campaign in all competitions.

The 17-year-old has been a focal point for Carlos Corberan this season, leading the line and possessing qualities of a player beyond his years.

Edmondson's brute strength, pace and ability to sniff out a goal have been a major reason behind the Whites' success.

The striker's first full season at Under-23s level has been a real positive as he continues to develop his skills under Thorp Arch's watchful eye.