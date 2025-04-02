Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The running of Leeds United and San Francisco 49ers does not overlap, according to 49ers chief executive Jed York.

The Niners CEO has explained in a recent interview with US sports outlet ESPN that while Leeds and the 49ers fall under the umbrella of the same ownership group, their financial operations are managed separately.

It follows reports in recent weeks that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are on the cusp of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises - the investment arm of York's San Francisco NFL franchise.

Leeds' majority owner 49ers Enterprises are widely understood to be in the latter stages of acquiring Rangers with reports north of the border indicating a deal is agreed in principle with key stakeholders who currently own large minority shares in the Ibrox club. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) are yet to sign off on the deal but reports indicate a purchase may be completed in the next few months.

49ers' proposed acquisition has raised questions amongst the Leeds fanbase as to how the two clubs will co-exist should they come under the same ownership structure; for example, whether one will become a feeder club to the other.

York has made attempts to reassure Leeds fans by claiming any business separate to Leeds which is conducted by 49ers Enterprises, such as their Rangers purchase, will not impact operations at Elland Road from a financial perspective.

"Leeds is obviously under the umbrella, but those [matters] are completely separate from the [San Francisco] 49ers. Where we can tie brands together and take our best practices of operating and things like that, [we do] but in terms of financials, they don't overlap at all," he said.

The 49ers finished bottom of the four-team NFC West standings for the 2024 season in what was a disappointing year for the NFL franchise.

More recently, the team has let 17 of its players leave during the off-season, a move which York explains is tied to quarterback Brock Purdy contract talks.