Here is a collection of festive Leeds United photos from yesterday’s big 4-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town.
Goals from Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe – in addition to Leif Davis putting through his own net – well and truly got the Leeds faithful in a celebratory mood on the eve of Christmas 2023.
The YEP’s photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe snapped the best pictures of a big day at Elland Road – can you spot yourself amongst the festivities?
1. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk scores the opening goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk scores the opening goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Daniel Farke. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Daniel Farke. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the first goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the first goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe