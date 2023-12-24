Leeds news you can trust since 1890
38 brilliant pictures of festive Leeds United fans and players as Whites celebrate statement Ipswich win

Here is a collection of festive Leeds United photos from yesterday’s big 4-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT

Goals from Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe – in addition to Leif Davis putting through his own net – well and truly got the Leeds faithful in a celebratory mood on the eve of Christmas 2023.

The YEP’s photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe snapped the best pictures of a big day at Elland Road – can you spot yourself amongst the festivities?

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk scores the opening goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk scores the opening goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk scores the opening goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Daniel Farke. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Daniel Farke. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Daniel Farke. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

5. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's fans. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the first goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

6. Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the first goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United v Ipswich Town. United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring the first goal. 23rd December 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

