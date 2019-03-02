18 of the best photos from Leeds United's stunning Elland Road performance against West Brom

Have your say

Leeds United secured a stunning 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening at Elland Road - check out some of the best pictures from LS11.

What is your favourite? Let us know... re-live the evening below.

Pablo Hernandez lifts the roof off Elland Road with a stunning goal after just 16 seconds.

We're not sure Pablo can believe it!

And the south stand love it...

As West Brom fans watch on...

Pablo is mobbed by his team-mates... Kalvin is a happy man!

And it's two! Patrick Bamford doubles the lead in the 28th minute.

Think he enjoyed that one? What a way to answer the critics.

The Argentine was even booked during the game!

Bamford added a third to the scoreline in the 63rd minute with a low finish past Sam Johnstone.