17 photos of Leeds United fans in the Elland Road stands against West Ham

Supporters once again sold out Elland Road for the top flight clash and were in fine voice in LS11 throughout the afternoon.

Fans earned praise from opposition player Angelo Ogbonna for the atmosphere they created in the defeat to the Hammers.

On-pitch head coach Marcelo Bielsa didn't believe his side deserved to lose as they continue to search for a first league victory of the season after slipping into the relegation zone.

"They are two teams with different realities," he said.

"I don't think that we deserved to lose. But I imagine that the opponents' manager thinks that they deserved to win. When a team finds themselves in a good moment, they obtain these rewards and when a team accumulates negative results you don't find a lot of things that they deserve."

Our photographer, Bruce Rollinson, was on hand to capture pictures of the Leeds fans at Elland Road on another raucous afternoon to remember for those in attendance.

Leeds v West Ham Leeds United fans inside Elland Road on Saturday during the Whites clash with West Ham

