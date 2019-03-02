Leeds United gallery

17 of the best photos from Leeds United's stunning Elland Road performance against West Brom

Leeds United secured a stunning 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening at Elland Road - check out some of the best pictures from LS11.

What is your favourite? Let us know... relive the evening below.

Pablo Hernandez lifts the roof off Elland Road with a stunning goal after just 16 seconds.

1. 16 seconds!

We're not sure Pablo can believe it!

2. Elland Road erupts

And the south stand love it...

3. The knee slid is back

As West Brom fans watch on...

4. Joy and despair

