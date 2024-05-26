Today’s the day! Leeds United fans from up and down the country will be descending on Wembley Stadium this afternoon as Daniel Farke’s Whites take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final. Promotion to the Premier League is the prize and nerves will be well and truly jangling in the stands as supporters try to will their side back into the top flight.

Fans have used planes, trains and automobiles to get themselves to the capital this afternoon and if Leeds can get the job done it will be a day to cherish for evermore. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the photos sent in to the Yorkshire Evening Post by supporters either making the journey to Wembley or watching from afar.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.