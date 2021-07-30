The Whites headed across the Pennines to face Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly backed by around 4,500 fans in Lancashire.

It was an emotional night as fans returned for both teams without restrictions for the first time in around 18 months to watch their sides in the hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray praised the atmosphere created by the travelling fans as the Leeds supporters made their usual noise.

"It was a proper game wasn't it?" said Mowbray post-match.

"It was obviously Leeds fans creating an atmosphere and it always helps our supporters if they have got something to cheer against or to sing songs at I suppose, especially when we go 1-0 up.

"It creates an atmosphere. It's the game we all love and it was good. It was a proper pre-season friendly. It felt like a match day atmosphere."

Our YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was on hand to catch the moment Leeds fans returned to the terraces.

Here, we take a look at the best pictures from a memorable night at Ewood Park.

