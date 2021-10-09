Leeds United street art across the city has been on the rise along with the club's drive back to prominence in English football under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A vast number of murals have popped up across the city celebrating the club's relationship with the area it represents in West Yorkshire.

From Kalvin Phillips to Gary Speeds and Jack Charlton via Pablo Hernandez the club's past and present have been remembered all over Leeds.

The Leeds United Supporters Trust have also created an interactive map for supporters should they wish to visit any across the city.

You can view that here while below we we take a look at a number of pieces to appear on the streets all to do with the Whites...

1. United at home Artist Adam Duffield depicted a scene from United's 2019 centenary clash on the side of supporter Dawn Oates' house next to Elland Road. It was done to mark the return of fans to Elland Road.

2. Phillips mural The mural - commissioned by the club - was painted by street artist Akse P19 to celebrate the club's Roc Nation partnership. It is based in The Calls in the city centre.

3. Radebe immortalised Leeds legend Lucas Radebe has been immortalised in Chapel Allerton. The artwork was funded by Fans For Diversity alongside LUST and completed by artist Adam Duffield.

4. Gary Speed mural Unveiled by the Leeds United Supporters Trust. The mural is in Bramley and has been painted by Claire Bentley-Smith - known as artist Poshfruit.