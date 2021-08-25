Whites fans packed out LS11 for the midweek encounter against League One opposition.

A little under 35,000 sold out Elland Road - an incredible feat - as football returned under the lights for the first time at full capacity in West Yorkshire.

Marcelo Bielsa's men followed up a sell out against Everton with a midweek full house in the EFL Cup as the club reduced tickets to create a family atmosphere.

On the pitch, Leeds had to be patient against The Railwaymen but eventually broke down the Chesire visitors in the 79th minute as stand-in captain Kalvin Phillips opened the scoring from a corner.

Winger Jack Harrison turned from provider to goalscorer, bagging two goals in the final five minutes to leave a more emphatic look to the scoreline and send the home crowd away happy.

Our photographer, Bruce Rollinson, was on hand to capture pictures of the Leeds United faithful at Elland Road on another raucous evening to remember for those in attendance.

Can you spot yourself in the stands? Let us know...

