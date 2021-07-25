Leeds United street art across the city has been on the rise along with the club's drive back to prominence in English football under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A vast number of murals have popped up across the city celebrating the club's relationship with the area it represents in West Yorkshire.

The most recent to appear is a legends piece by Pudsey market remembering Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Peter Lorimer and Trevor Cherry along with a Lucas Radebe mural in Chapel Allerton.

The Leeds United Supporters Trust has also created an interactive map for supporters should they wish to visit any across the city.

You can view that here while below we we take a look at a number of pieces to appear on the streets all to do with the Whites...

1. Radebe immortalised Leeds legend Lucas Radebe has been immortalised in Chapel Allerton. The artwork was funded by Fans For Diversity alongside LUST and completed by artist Adam Duffield.

2. Legends remembered Leeds record appearance maker Jack Charlton stands alongside defensive partner Norman Hunter, record scorer Peter Lorimer and Trevor Cherry in Pudsey. LUST funded alongside Nicolas Dixon.

3. Phillips mural The mural - commissioned by the club - was painted by street artist Akse P19 to celebrate the club's Roc Nation partnership. It is based in The Calls in the city centre.

4. Gary Speed mural Unveiled last weekend by the Leeds United Supporters Trust. The mural is in Bramley and has been painted by Claire Bentley-Smith - known as artist Poshfruit.