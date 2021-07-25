14 incredible pictures of Leeds United street art from across the city after Lucas Radebe mural unveiled
The city of Leeds has seen a burst of artwork associated to its beloved football club in recent times.
Leeds United street art across the city has been on the rise along with the club's drive back to prominence in English football under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
A vast number of murals have popped up across the city celebrating the club's relationship with the area it represents in West Yorkshire.
The most recent to appear is a legends piece by Pudsey market remembering Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Peter Lorimer and Trevor Cherry along with a Lucas Radebe mural in Chapel Allerton.
The Leeds United Supporters Trust has also created an interactive map for supporters should they wish to visit any across the city.
You can view that here while below we we take a look at a number of pieces to appear on the streets all to do with the Whites...