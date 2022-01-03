Win, draw or lose, the Elland Road faithful will get behind the boys in white.

Leeds' 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday was no exception.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were ready and raring to go after missing out on fixtures against Liverpool and Aston Villa over the Christmas break, due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Leeds camp.

It was an important contest, too, with opponents Burnley arriving in LS11 with a hope of hauling themselves out of the relegation zone and shortening the five-point gap with Sunday's hosts.

Both sides came out fighting, with Tyler Roberts and Chris Wood coming tantalisingly close to putting their teams ahead in the first half.

But it was Jack Harrison who opened the scoring, seizing on a mishit pass by Clarets centre-back James Tarkowski to send the Whites into the break with a one-goal lead.

Burnley hit back after the interval as substitute Maxwel Cornet's free-kick gave the visitors an equaliser.

With 13 minutes left to play, though, Stuart Dallas struck a beautiful goal to give the Whites the lead again.

Substitutes Joe Gelhardt and Dan James combined to seal all three points for Leeds in injury-time, with the game ending 3-1 to the hosts.

Elland Road was alive at the final whistle as Whites fans celebrated going eight points clear of the drop.

Our photographer Tony Johnson was on hand to capture some of the magic:

