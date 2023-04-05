Leeds United fans enjoyed a big win on Tuesday night as they watched their side beat Nottingham Forest at Elland Road

Luis Sinisterra’s fine strike on the stroke of half time fired Leeds out of the bottom three as his goal coupled with Jack Harrison’s equaliser saw Leeds come from behind to beat Forest 2-1.

Orel Mangala’s precise finish had given the visitors the lead but a strong response ensured the Whites picked up their third win in six games under Javi Gracia.

We have picked out the best photos of the Whites faithful from last night’s action as the home side enjoyed a big win.

