14 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans during significant Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest

Leeds United fans enjoyed a big win on Tuesday night as they watched their side beat Nottingham Forest at Elland Road

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Leeds United’s win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night moved them to 13th in the Premier League table on a night when Leicester City and Bournemouth also suffered defeats amid a frantic relegation battle.

Luis Sinisterra’s fine strike on the stroke of half time fired Leeds out of the bottom three as his goal coupled with Jack Harrison’s equaliser saw Leeds come from behind to beat Forest 2-1.

Orel Mangala’s precise finish had given the visitors the lead but a strong response ensured the Whites picked up their third win in six games under Javi Gracia.

We have picked out the best photos of the Whites faithful from last night’s action as the home side enjoyed a big win.

Leeds United fans hold up a banner and turn their backs to the play in the 23rd minute

1. Remembering Chris and Kev

A Leeds United fan shows their support from the stands prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest

2. Passion

Leeds United fans turn their back on the action

3. Remembering Chris and Kev

Fans walk to the Premier League match at Elland Road,

4. Pre-match nerves

