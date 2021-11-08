There were 36,478 fans watching from the stands as Marcelo Bielsa's men claimed another point in the Premier League.

Raphinha opened the scoring from a free-kick before Harvey Barnes immediately replied with a beautiful strike to draw the Foxes level.

In the second half, the away end erupted as Ademola Lookman looked to have put the visitors ahead before the home fans equalled - and bettered - the swell of noise as VAR ruled the goal offside.

After the game, Rodgers told the media how much he enjoyed the game and praised the atmosphere at Elland Road.

"The atmosphere was great," he said.

"It felt like an old school British game. It was so good. I really enjoyed it."

YEP photographer Tony Johnson to capture the atmosphere - can you spot yourself in the crowd...?

1. Leeds v Leicester A Leeds United fan snaps Billy Bremner ahead of kick-off. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

