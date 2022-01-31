The Whites have opted not to make any major moves in the winter window despite the club's ongoing injury woes.

Leeds have been linked with a host of names and did try extremely hard to land the signature of United States international Brenden Aaronson.

Employers Red Bull Salzburg, though, declined the Whites advances for his services - with two official bids in excess of £15m rebuffed.

Victor Orta saw his attempts to lure the midfielder to West Yorkshire knocked back but Leeds do hold a strong belief they may be able to land his signature in the forthcoming summer.

United did land the arrival of youngster Mateo Joseph from Espanyol to boost the youth ranks at Thorp Arch in their one addition.

Here, we take a look at a number of names to be linked with a move to Elland Road this month:

1. Brenden Aaronson - RB Salzburg The genuine top target for Leeds this month. The USMNT star, though, is remaining with Salzburg until the summer. He would've solved some midfield problems - two bids were turned down.

2. Takumi Minamino - Liverpool An option to fill the squad numbers had Crysencio Summerville gone out on loan. Leeds asked the question but it never became anything more than that.

3. Ross Barkley - Chelsea He fit the bill but despite reports the Chelsea man never seemed to be on the Whites radar this month.

4. Lewis O'Brien - Huddersfield One who Leeds took a lengthy look at in the summer. Another midfield option, he's been in good form for Huddersfield this season. United appear to have moved on.