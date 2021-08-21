Leeds United midfielder celebrations scoring a late winner against AC Milan in 2000.

11 stunning Leeds United moments at Elland Road from down the years

Leeds United fans will return to where they rightfully belong this weekend as the stands reopen once again in LS11.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:00 am

Elland Road will finally be filled for the first time at full capacity in nearly 18 months as the Whites look to create more history in the Premier League this season.

There have been some stunning moments, games and memories created throughout the years by the Whites in their historic home ground.

From Don Revie's boys conquering England and Europe to Simon Grayson's League One promotion heroes and now Marcelo Bielsa's top flight stars.

We asked supporters to pick out some of their favourite Elland Road moments and we've put them in a gallery to bring back the memories from eras gone by.

1. Elland Road memories

Jermaine Beckford helped blow the roof off Elland Road in 2010 as his winner secured promotion from League One.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Elland Road memories

Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe scored a memorable winner against Spartak Moscow in the 1999 UEFA Cup.

Photo: Mark Thompson

3. Elland Road memories

Pablo Hernandez's goal against West Brom after 16 second set LS11 alight in 2019.

Photo: George Wood

4. Elland Road memories

Leeds United recorded a memorable victory over Serie A giants Roma in 2000 in the UEFA Cup.

Photo: Ben Radford

