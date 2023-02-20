News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

11 pictures of Leeds United players from bruising Everton defeat

All the best pictures of Leeds players and fans from Saturday’s crushing defeat to Everton.

By Jamie Kemble
3 minutes ago

Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their bid to secure Premier League survival on Saturday.

The Whites took on relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park and came off second best following a stunning-yet-strange Seamus Coleman winner. The Irish full-back scored a half-volley from virtually the touch line after Illan Meslier was caught off his line, anticipating a cross.

Managerless Leeds failed to manage a single shot on target, and the defeat means they drop to 19th place, due to Bournemouth also beating Wolves, while Southampton are within a point of the Whites after their shock away win against Chelsea.

It was a day to forget for Leeds, but nonetheless, here we have some of the standout pictures of the Whites’ players from Goodison Park.

Take a look below...

1. Rutter was in a good mood pre-match

Photo Sales

2. A tribute to Christian Atsu

Photo Sales

3. Gnonto gets in the middle of a scrap

Photo Sales

4. Kristensen the wrong end of a headlock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueIllan MeslierEvertonBournemouthSouthamptonChelseaWolves