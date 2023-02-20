All the best pictures of Leeds players and fans from Saturday’s crushing defeat to Everton.

Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their bid to secure Premier League survival on Saturday.

The Whites took on relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park and came off second best following a stunning-yet-strange Seamus Coleman winner. The Irish full-back scored a half-volley from virtually the touch line after Illan Meslier was caught off his line, anticipating a cross.

Managerless Leeds failed to manage a single shot on target, and the defeat means they drop to 19th place, due to Bournemouth also beating Wolves, while Southampton are within a point of the Whites after their shock away win against Chelsea.

It was a day to forget for Leeds, but nonetheless, here we have some of the standout pictures of the Whites’ players from Goodison Park.

Take a look below...

Rutter was in a good mood pre-match

A tribute to Christian Atsu

Gnonto gets in the middle of a scrap

Kristensen the wrong end of a headlock