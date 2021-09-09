10 players that Leeds United could target whose contracts are expiring next summer

Leeds United brought in Junior Firpo, Daniel James and Jack Harrison on permanent deals this summer but are still left lacking squad depth in certain positions.
Many fans were hoping the Whites would bring in another striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford and also provide him with competition up top, while 30-year-old Luke Ayling remains the only senior right-back at the club.
Meanwhile, Leeds’ midfield options are still looking a little bare and could need to strengthen over the next year with Adam Foreshaw's contract expiring next summer.
Here are 10 players whose contracts are expiring in 2022 and so could be sold for cheap in the January window.
1. Calum Chambers - defender
Calum Chambers has struggled to secure a regular spot in Arsenal's first team since he joined in 2014 and could see his spell in London end next summer. The Gunners have the option to extend the defender's contract by a year, however with the arrivals of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, the 26-year-old could be on his way out.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Noussair Mazraoui - defender
Noussair Mazraoui has been with Ajax since 2018 and was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019. The full-back was reportedly available for as little as £9 million in the summer with Arsenal keen on his signature, however with such a low pricetag for such a quality player it is likely there will be numerous clubs keen on prising him away from the Dutch champions.
Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
3. Khephren Thuram - midfielder
Khephren Thuram plays for Nice in Ligue 1, enjoying a breakout season in 2019/20 and has since been a regular in the French side. Frankfurt were reportedly keen on a move for the 20-year-old over the summer.
Photo: VALERY HACHE
4. Denis Zakaria - midfielder
Denis Zakaria has played for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2017 and has also made 35 appearances for Switzerland, including two appearances at the Euro 2020 tournament. Roma are keen to bring the 24-year-old to Italy in January, while the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Everton were also linked with a move over the summer.
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein