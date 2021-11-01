10 pictures of Leeds United fans celebrating at Norwich City

United secured only their second three-point haul of the campaign and earned a first victory away from home against City.

Leeds weren't at their free-flowing best against their relegation-threatened hosts but bagged two goals in a frantic five-minute second half spell to take all the spoils.

Brazilian winger Raphinha opened the scoring after the half-time interval with a fine solo run into the box, finishing off low past goalkeeper Tim Krul after gliding past three defenders to find the back of the net.

The Canaries, though, restored parity just 120 seconds later through Andrew Omobamidele's glancing a header off the underside of the crossbar.

Leeds then lifted themselves back in front once more through Rodrigo as the Spaniard saw his well-hit shot from distance sneak under the outstretched hand of Krul and into the bottom corner.

Daniel Farke's men pushed on again but it was Leeds who controlled the affair thereafter to send the travelling fans back to West Yorkshire happy.

Here, we take a look at some of the best pictures of the travelling fans from Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme...

