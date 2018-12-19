10 free agents Leeds United could sign - including two Champions League winners

Leeds United head into the winter market firmly in the promotion picture and could feel need to spend in order to guarantee their Premier League return. However, the Whites can add to their squad without splashing a single penny on transfer fees by exploring the free agents market. From Champions League winners to Premier League experience - here's 10 free agents Bielsa could sign:

1. Robert Huth Without a club since his release from Leicester City in the summer. Carries bags of Premier League experience with Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Stoke. Became a hero by helping the Foxes become champions of England in 2016.

2. Darren Bent Aston Villa's record transfer holder. Released by Derby in the summer after spending the second-half of last season on loan at Burton. Low risk punt at 34 but he hasn't exactly been prolific since dropping out of the Premier League.

3. Didier Ndong An unpopular figure among Sunderland fans after going AWOL in the summer, Ndong is technically very good, a reason why Watford took him back to the Premier League on loan in the second-half of last term.

4. Patrice Evra "I love this game!" The first of two Champions League winners on the list. Now 37, the Whites could be tempted to offer the ex-Manchester United left-back a short-term deal and use his experience to help their promotion bid.

