Leeds United v Rotherham United: Recent past encounters

MARCELO BIELSA’S Leeds United host the promoted Millers at Elland Road on Saturday for a Championship derby encounter.

Before 2016, Leeds’ last victory against the Millers at home was during the Don Revie era in 1971.

Match-winner: Rotherham's Joe Newell turns to celebrates his goal in front of the Millers fans.

Here we recall the last five meetings at Elland Road:

Leeds United 3 Rotherham United 0 – Monday, January 2, 2017

Garry Monk’s promotion hopefuls battled to victory after failing to muster a shot on target in the first half.

However, just after the restart, the marauding Kyle Bartley netted with a header from Pablo Hernández’s corner and Leeds never looked back.

On the beach: Millers chief Steve Evans dons a sombrero at Elland Road.

New Zealand captain Chris Wood doubled the lead in the 66th minute and the striker sidefooted in from Liam Bridcutt’s cross to claim his 16th goal of the season.

Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0 – Saturday, January 9, 2016

Mustapha Carayol scored on his Leeds debut to help take them into the FA Cup fourth round.

Neither side threatened before the on-loan Middlesbrough winger lashed a venomous strike past goalkeeper Lee Camp from the left-side of the area.

The Whites did not have it all their own way, Emmanuel Ledesma testing the handling of Marco Silvestri, but quality told in the end, Souleymane Doukara pouncing in the final minute.

Leeds United 0 Rotherham United 1 – Saturday, November 21, 2015

Neil Redfearn’s Millers prevailed in a feisty encounter against his former employers.

Steve Evans’s Leeds side were left stunned when Joe Newell struck for Rotherham in the 54th minute. Soon after, Leeds striker Mirco Antenucci had a glorious chance to level but he dragged his effort wide from 10 yards.

The game took a nasty turn in the 73rd minute when Gaetano Berardi reacted to a challenge fromLeon Best and both men were sent off.

Leeds United 0 Rotherham United 0 – Saturday, May 2, 2015

In the match where Rotherham manager Steve Evans arrived at Elland Road donning a sombrero, t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops, the 90 minutes on the pitch were rather dull in comparison.

In the final game of the season, Leeds and Rotherham rounded off their campaigns with a stalemate draw.

Jamaican international Rodolph Austin saw a ferocious 35-yard strike deflected wide for Leeds and the Millers’ best opportunity came when Danny Lafferty’s diving header went narrowly over.

Leeds United 0 Rotherham United 0 – Sunday, May 8, 2005

On the final day of Leeds’ first season in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League, they endured a frustrating afternoon against already-relegated Rotherham.

In front of 30,900 at Elland Road, neither side could produce anything to break the deadlock, with the best chance of the game falling to on-loan Leeds striker Rob Hulse, who saw his shot rebound off the inside of the post.

However, the biggest cheer of the afternoon was for Whites cult hero Lucas Radebe, who came off the bench with only five minutes remaining for his 200th and last appearance for Leeds.