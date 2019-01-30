Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from around the Championship…

Aston Villa have told Sheffield United and Bristol City target Scott Hogan that he can leave the club, with the striker identifying Bramall Lane as his preferred destination before Thursday’s transfer deadline. (Various)

Championship Rumours

Villa are looking at loan deals for Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah and Burnley’s Ben Gibson. (BBC Journalist Simon Stone).

Leeds United youngster Jordan Stevens is reportedly being monitored by both Leicester City and Middlesbrough. (The Mirror)

Leicester have turned down an offer from Aston Villa for Christian Fuchs. (Birmingham Mail)

Wigan have signed Nottingham Forest’s Danny Fox before the end of the window. (Sky Sports)

Hull City turned down a bid from Bordeaux for Markus Henriksen this month. (French journalist Clement Carpentier)

Burnley and Southampton are in the race to signing Birmingham City’s Che Adams. (Birmingham Mail)

Grimsby Town’s Akin Famewo has completed a move to Norwich City. (Grimsby Live)

Nottingham Forest boss Martin O’Neill reportedly wants Stoke’s James McClean and Erik Pieters and is willing to trade young wide man Ben Osborn for the duo. (Stoke Sentinel)

Leeds United have been handed a boost as it looks like young talent Jack Clarke wants to see out the campaign at Elland Road despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace. (Independent)

Swansea’s Leroy Fer is in talks over where his future lies, with Turkish side Fenerbahce and French outfit Lille both interested. (Various)

Sheffield United have rejected a £4million bid from West Ham for midfielder John Fleck. (Yorkshire Post)