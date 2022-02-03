The Whites will take on Spurs on Saturday February 26, with kick-off set for 12.30pm.

Antonio Conte's side will travel to West Yorkshire hoping to claim a second win after Tottenham came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 on the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have been allocated 2,913 seats at Elland Road, with the remainder of the tickets going on sale next week to United fans.

Fans with My Leeds membership will be able to purchase tickets for the clash on Monday February 7, when seats will go on sale at 1pm.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per membership, though there is no guarantee of securing tickets, which are subject to availability.

The club advises that fans try for tickets online or over the phone to avoid disappointment.

Any queries regarding ticket sales can be addressed to the Leeds United ticket office, available at: 0371 334 1992.

