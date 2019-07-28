Leeds United announce record sales for 2019/20 centenary home kit

Leeds United have announced record sales of their new home kit - with as many sold in 12 days as were sold in 12 weeks last year.

The new all-white home strip was launched and celebrated through a number of special events organised by the club on Tuesday 9th July, which included an exclusive fashion show for fans at the Centenary Pavilion with a number of first-team players in attendance and meet and greets with first-team stars at the Trinity Leeds and Merrion Centre stores.

Since the launch, Leeds United retail have managed to sell the same amount of kit in just 12 days that they sold across 12 weeks following the launch of the 2018/19 home kit last year.

The new goalkeeper home kit has also broken sales records having been incredibly well received by fans over the last few weeks.

There have been over five times the amount sold than ever before resulting in a stock re-order - which has also never had to be done before for the goalkeeping kits, the club said.

There will be another drop of the new home kit in the coming weeks for any fans that are currently unable to purchase their size due to the unprecedented demand.

Fans are asked to 'keep an eye out online' for dates that will be announced shortly.

Also in store this weekend are items from the new Leeds United training range which can be bought at the official stores.