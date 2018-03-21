Leeds Rhinos arrange new date for postponed clash with Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos have agreed a re-arranged date for their Betfred Super League clash with Catalans Dragons which will now be played on Wednesday, June 20 (7.45) at Emerald Headingley.

The game was originally supposed to be played at the start of March but was postponed due to the heavy snow.

Jimmy Keinhorst celebrates scoring Rhinos' third try against Catalans Dragons last year.

It will now be played mid-week in June following a request to the RFL by the French club.

Catalans play at Huddersfield Giants the previous Friday – the same night Leeds host St Helens – so Steve McNamara’s side will remain in the UK after their game to play the Rhinos on Wednesday.

Any players on either side who are selected for the England squad to play New Zealand in Denver the following weekend will not be available to their clubs for this fixture.