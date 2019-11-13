Leeds Comination League: Kippax hit five in win at home to Whitkirk

Callum Harrison of Kippax Sundays scores past Whitkirk Wanderers goalkeeper Chris Whymark. Picture by Steve Riding.

Firstly, Jubilee Premier Division high flyers Kippax Sundays pitted themselves against the divisions bottom side Whitkirk Wanderers in their Sanford Cup clash at Longdike Lane.

A Whitkirk side struggling in the league did put up a fight, but fought to no avail, they eventually went down 5-3.

Meanwhile, all games in Division One were postponed due to waterlogged pitches across the area.

Games in Division Two all faced the same fate as the conditions took hold.

Two games were able to escape the elements in Division Three, Sporting Pudsey eased their way past Bramley Amateurs 6-3 at Fleet Lane.

This sees Sporting Pudsey move up to third, just two points off FC Rothwell 2nd at the top of the table.

The final game to go ahead this weekend involved the league leaders Rothwell 2nd as they hosted mid-table Original Oak in the Luty Cup.

Rothwell just edged through into the next round with a 4-3 victory.

There’s plenty of cup action to look forward to this coming weekend.

In the Leeds & District Sunday Senior Challenge Cup, Jubilee Premier table-toppers Main Line Social travel to struggling New Armley.

Some of the stand-out ties elsewhere in the competition see Olympic host West Bowling, Leeds City Rovers welcome HT Sports, FC Rothwell take on Nostell MW, Old Crooked Clock host Shipley Town, Sheepscar are at home to Horsforth Fairweather.

East Leeds Celtic host Bardsey Sunday in the Sanford Cup.

The Woodcock AFC play Kirkstall Crusaders at home and Kippax Sundays host Whitkirk Wanderers in the Jubilee Premier.