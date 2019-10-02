Leeds Combination League: Wykebeck on cloud nine after huge win

Have your say

In the Jubilee Premier Division, The Woodcock moved off the foot of the table after securing their first win.

A brace from Adam Butterworth, alongside strikes from Luke Cook and William Klasswa-Ntambi, proved vital in the 4-3 victory over New Armley.

Jordan Walker opens the scoring for Wykebeck Arms against Garden Gate.

Despite a Jordan Tate double for New Armley, they slipped to a third successive league defeat and are still searching for their maiden win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, second-placed Kirkstall Crusaders couldn’t secure a third consecutive win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kippax.

Mark Hill’s goal for Kippax ensured they remain unbeaten with a single victory and three stalemates, which sees them placed firmly in mid-table.

Elsewhere, the game between HT Sports and Bardsey Sunday was postponed as Bardsey Sunday were unable to raise a side.

Jordan Walker of Wykebeck Arms sets off on a run.

In Division One, Wykebeck Arms continued their unbeaten start when they romped to a 9-2 home victory over Garden Gate.

Jordon Walker and Leigh Rooks both struck twice while Scott Donachie, Reece Kay, Reece Walker, Jordan Booth and Danny Shannon all found the net for the hosts. However, Danny Harrison was able to salvage some personal pride as he scored a double for the visitors.

Seacroft WMC and Oulton Athletic contested a 10-goal thriller.

Matthew Hatch notched a hat-trick for Seacroft WMC as they edged out their opponents 6-4 for a first win of the season.

Meanwhile, East Leeds Celtic got back to winning ways after three defeats on the spin, when they comfortably overcame Harehills WMC 4-1.

In Division Two, league leaders Rodley once again displayed their dominance when they ran out 10-0 winners at Athletico Bramley First.

Scorers for the table-toppers included braces apiece for Bradly Longhorn, Lewis Shenbanjo and Marc Wilson.

Rodley sit top on goal difference, with New Inn in second.

Elsewhere, Swillington Welfare have their own title aspirations and made it three wins from three with a 7-4 away win at Crown and Anchor.

Swillington now occupy third place and have a game in hand on both Rodley and New Inn, with the chance to go level on points with the early promotion contenders.

West Yorkshire Falcons bounced back after three defeats when they beat bottom side Seacroft WMC Reserves 3-1 whilst Churwell saw off Western Juniors 6-2.

In Division Three, Republican Internationale remain in pole position for promotion after defeating Northern Star 7-4.

FC Rothwell seconds stay level with the league leaders after they eventually beat Amaranth Crossgate Reserves 6-3 away. Headingley Rovers earned their first points of the campaign and did so in emphatic style with a 12-1 home win against Bramley Amateurs who suffered their second defeat of the season. Michael Evans and Joshua Flynn were hat-trick heroes, with Mark Elgar grabbing a brace.

Fifth-placed Original Oak also had a goal frenzy as they hammered Oulton Athletic Reserves 10-1.

Ethan Bragginton notched what was only to be a consolation goal for Oulton early on.

Finally, a hat-trick from from former Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield player Alfie Beestin helped Little London on the way to an assured 7-1 victory over Sporting Pudsey who tasted defeat for the first time in the process.

Ian Brown, Kyle Jeffrey, Tesfa Walton and Ryan Brough also found themselves on the scoresheet.