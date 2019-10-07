Leeds Combination League: Dominique Blair is the hat-trick hero for Sheepscar
In the Jubilee Premier Division, Kirkstall Crusaders moved to within two points of league leaders Main Line Social, who were out of action this weekend.
The Crusaders beat basement side Colton 2-1 away from home. The hosts remain on the hunt for their first victory of the season after four games.
Elsewhere, Kippax Sundays came out on the right side their seven-goal thriller against Olympic 4-3.
The result sees the victors unbeaten and up into third while Olympic, condemned to their second loss this term, slipped to fourth.
In Division One, Wykebeck Arms suffered a shock 3-2 home defeat against Seacroft WMC, but remain a point clear at the top of the league, while back-to-back wins for Seacroft means they sit sixth.
At Norma Hutchinson Park, Sheepscar capitalised on faltering Wykebeck with an emphatic 7-2 success over rock-bottom Harehills WMC. Dominique Blair starred as he hit a treble. They now occupy second spot, a point behind the table-toppers with a game in hand.
At East End Park, Oulton Atheltic sealed their maiden win of this campaign when they defeated East Leeds Celtic 4-1.
James Banner’s strike in the 36th minute proved to be a mere consolation goal for East Leeds Celtic, who fall to seventh.
Elsewhere, Garden Gate and Pudsey Bojangles were in WRCFA Sunday Cup action.
The scoreline was locked at 4-4 and penalties were needed to separate fifth and third in the table respectively. It was Bojangles who eventually won a thrilling shootout 8-7.
Hunslet Club Sundays also had their attentions on the cup, but fell at the first hurdle when they went down 2-0 to Rock Inn Sundays.
Beck and Call are into the next round after receiving a Home Walkover against Malt Shovel Selby Sundays.
In Division Two, a Daniel Norton goal saw New Inn extend their lead at the top of the division, with a narrow 1-0 victory over second bottom Crown and Anchor.
At Houghside, Rodley were unable to keep up the pace as they were held to a 3-3 draw.
Meanwhile at Fearnville playing fields, Swillington Welfare moved to within a point of Rodley when they eventually defeated Seacroft WMC Reserves 4-2.
West Yorkshire Falcons recorded their second win in a row as they beat Athletico Bramley First 2-1.
There was no cup upset for Churwell in the WRCFA Sunday Trophy Round One, as they breezed past FC Oanda Reserves 4-1.
FC Scholes also put themselves firmly in the hat for round two with a 7-1 demolition of Buttershaw St Pauls.
In Division Three, FC Rothwell seconds missed out on the chance to go top of the league, with Republica Internationale out of action this week.
They were edged out by New Armley Reserves 4-3 on home soil. Sporting Pudsey also missed the chance to go level on points with Republica Internationale. They were unable to shake off lowly Northern Star who held on for a 3-3 stalemate. Elsewhere, Little London sealed a huge 9-0 win in their WRCFA Sunday Trophy against FC West Leeds. Alfie Beestin and Ryan Mills score trebles with Jay Black, Jake Crowther and Tesfa Walton were also on target for Little London.