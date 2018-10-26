League One and Two news transfer LIVE: Bradford City boss' honest assessment of season so far, Peterborough chairman reveals why Sheffield United failed in transfer bid

Bradford City manager David Hopkin
Bradford City manager David Hopkin
0
Have your say

League One and Two match day is just around the corner - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.