League One and Two news LIVE: Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger on his future, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland transfer news Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Coppinger Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say We're midway through October and the January transfer rumours are beginning to gather momentum. Tune in throughout the day as we keep you up to date with all latest news and speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh! Former Bradford City winger helping youngsters graduate on unique path to top of the game League One and Two news LIVE: Barnsley will attack their way out the league says Mamadou Thiam, reaction to David Hopkin's fury with Bradford City's senior players | Doncaster Rovers