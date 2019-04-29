Kitty is poetry league champion

budding poet Kitty Quin has been named Yorkshire and the Humber winner of the Premier League Writing Stars competition.

The 11-year-old Otley All Saints C of E Primary School pupil’s poem ‘We May Be’ was picked as a winner by an all-star judging panel, which included former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand, singer and songwriter Olly Murs, Waterstone’s Children’s Laureate Lauren Child and poet Joseph Coelho.

The competition saw more than 25,000 children, aged five to 11 across England and Wales submit original works of poetry themed around diversity. Kitty said: “Becoming a winner made me proud of myself. I enjoyed writing my poem and it’s nice to know others have enjoyed reading it too. It’s important to me that everyone is looked upon as equal not have different chances because of how they look or where they come from.”